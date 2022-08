New Suit - Contract

Taft Stettinius & Hollister filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Thursday in Illinois Northern District Court on behalf of Hammond Kennedy Whitney & Co. The suit targets Freudenberg North America over the disputed terms of an acquisition agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-04394, Hammond Kennedy Whitney & Co. Inc. v. Freudenberg North America LP.

Illinois

August 18, 2022, 4:16 PM