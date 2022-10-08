Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Baker & Hostetler on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Roseburg Forest Products Co., a wood-products company, to California Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by the Frantz Law Group on behalf of a family of five, who contends that Roseburg Forest was negligent in maintaining its property and responsible for the Sept. 2022 Mill Fire in Siskiyou County, Weed, California. The case is 2:22-cv-01767, Hammond et al v. Roseburg Forest Products Co.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

October 08, 2022, 9:14 AM