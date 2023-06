New Suit - Employment

Employer trustees of the Rocky Mountain UFCW Unions & Employers Health Benefit Fund filed a petition to compel arbitration against the union trustees on Tuesday in Colorado District Court. The suit, filed by Sherman & Howard, arises from a dispute over the approval of a new Pharmacy Benefit Manager to administer the plan's custom pharmacy network. Counsel have not yet appeared for the respondents. The case is 1:23-cv-01439, Hammond et al. v. Cordova et al.

Insurance

June 06, 2023, 8:04 PM

Plaintiffs

Leroy Westmoreland

Sean Hammond

Plaintiffs

Sherman & Howard

defendants

Adriana Escobar

Christine Arellano

Kim Cordova

Martin Garcia

nature of claim: 720/pertaining to labor union relations