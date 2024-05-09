Who Got The Work

Gregory Hinojosa Evans and Joseph S. Sheerin of McGuireWoods have entered appearances for smelting company ASARCO Master in a pending environmental lawsuit. The suit, filed March 12 in Indiana Northern District Court by Taft Stettinius & Hollister on behalf of the City of Hammond, Indiana and the City of Whiting, Indiana, seeks to recover clean-up and remediation costs based on alleged soil and groundwater contamination at a smelting facility in Hammond. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Philip P. Simon, is 2:24-cv-00096, Hammond City of et al v. Asarco Master Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

May 09, 2024, 12:20 PM

nature of claim: 893/alleging violations of environmental protection laws