Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Liberty Insurance Corp. and Ohio Security Insurance Company to Colorado District Court. The suit, which seeks payment for losses arising from Colorado's East Troublesome Fire, was filed by Smith Jadin Johnson PLLC on behalf of Amanda Hammerlund and Todd Hammerlund. The case is 1:22-cv-02958, Hammerlund et al v. Liberty Insurance Corporation et al.

Insurance

November 14, 2022, 8:01 PM