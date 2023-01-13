Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Morgan Stanley and Viktor Armand Hammer to Florida Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Bush Ross on behalf of the Hammer International Foundation, accuses the defendants of wrongfully refusing to transfer the plaintiff's bank account to Wells Fargo. The case is 0:23-cv-60066, Hammer International Foundation v. Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC et al.

Banking & Financial Services

January 13, 2023, 5:23 PM