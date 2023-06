New Suit - Trademark

Gunster and attorney Ross M. Babbit filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Wednesday in Florida Middle District Court on behalf of Wolf Brand Scooters. The suit targets Voro Inc. over its sale of 'Kaabo Wolf King' and 'Kaabo Wolf Warrior' scooters, alleging customer confusion with the plaintiff's products. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:23-cv-01272, Hammer Brand, LLC v. Voro Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 07, 2023, 12:10 PM

Plaintiffs

Thomas G. Hammer Brand, LLC

Plaintiffs

Gunster

defendants

Voro Inc.

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims