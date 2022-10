Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Frost Brown Todd on Friday removed a slip-and-fall lawsuit against POAH Communities to Kentucky Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Merk & Gile on behalf of Suzanne M. Hammel and Timothy Hammel. The case is 2:22-cv-00132, Hammel et al. v. POAH Communities LLC.

Kentucky

October 28, 2022, 7:03 PM