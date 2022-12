New Suit - Employment Class Action

Dickinson Wright filed an employment class action Tuesday in Tennessee Middle District Court against the Nashville Center for Rehabilitation and Healing. The suit alleges wage-and-hour violation. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-01011, Hammel et al v. Nashville Center for Rehabilitation and Healing, LLC.

Health Care

December 13, 2022, 3:40 PM