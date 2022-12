New Suit

Farmers Insurance Exchange, a Fortune 500 insurance company, was hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit Tuesday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The lawsuit, concerning uninsured motorist claims, was brought by Swartz Culleton P.C. on behalf of Hamid Hammar. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-04851, Hammar v. Farmers Insurance Exchange.

December 06, 2022, 5:25 PM