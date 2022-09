New Suit

M&T Bank Corp., a financial services company offering personal and business banking, was sued Thursday in California Central District Court over claims related to real property. The lawsuit was brought by Shapero Law Firm on behalf of Jim Hammana. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:22-cv-01699, Hammana v. M&T Bank Corporation.

Banking & Financial Services

September 16, 2022, 4:55 AM