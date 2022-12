Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Plunkett Cooney on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against AmGuard Insurance to Michigan Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by Atnip & Associates and Legal Consulting PLLC on behalf of 40 plaintiffs, seeks recovery for water damages to the plaintiffs' basements in Dearborn, Michigan. The case is 2:22-cv-13138, Hammad et al. v. AmGuard Insurance Co.

Insurance

December 28, 2022, 2:05 PM