Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Foster Garvey and Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff on Friday removed a wrongful termination lawsuit against Insulation Northwest LLC and Installed Building Products LLC to Washington Western District Court. The suit was filed by Alliance Law Group on behalf of a former employee who asserts that he was terminated in retaliation for making an on-the-job injury claim. The case is 3:23-cv-05412, Hamlin v. Insulation Northwest LLC.

Construction & Engineering

May 05, 2023, 4:57 PM

Plaintiffs

Shaun Hamlin

Plaintiffs

Faubion Reeder Fraley & Cook Ps

defendants

Insulation Northwest LLC

defendant counsels

Foster Garvey

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination