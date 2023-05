New Suit - Contract

JPMorgan Chase was slapped with a lawsuit alleging fraudulent transfer Wednesday in Illinois Northern District Court. The case was filed by Pollack Law Firm on behalf of Hamlin Tec. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-03415, Hamlin Tec, Inc. v. JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A.

Banking & Financial Services

May 31, 2023, 1:57 PM

Plaintiffs

Hamlin Tec, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Pollack Law Firm

defendants

JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A.

nature of claim: 140/alleging breach of contract