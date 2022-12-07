New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

Prosthetics and orthotics manufacturer Wright & Filippis was hit with a data breach class action on Wednesday in Michigan Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman and Markovits Stock & DeMarco on behalf of patients and employees whose personally identifiable information was allegedly compromised in a cyberattack. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-12961, Hamilton v. Wright & Filippis Inc.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

December 07, 2022, 1:40 PM