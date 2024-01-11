Crews Townsend and Erin E. Steelman of Miller & Martin and Jennifer J. Artman of Shook, Hardy & Bacon have entered appearances for Mobis Parts America in a pending product liability lawsuit. The suit, which pertains to an alleged faulty airbag system, was filed Nov. 27 in Tennessee Eastern District Court by Wolff Ardis PC on behalf of Sharon Hamilton. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Charles E. Atchley Jr., is 1:23-cv-00277, Hamilton v. Kia Corporation et al.
Automotive
January 11, 2024, 9:44 AM