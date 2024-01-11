Who Got The Work

Crews Townsend and Erin E. Steelman of Miller & Martin and Jennifer J. Artman of Shook, Hardy & Bacon have entered appearances for Mobis Parts America in a pending product liability lawsuit. The suit, which pertains to an alleged faulty airbag system, was filed Nov. 27 in Tennessee Eastern District Court by Wolff Ardis PC on behalf of Sharon Hamilton. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Charles E. Atchley Jr., is 1:23-cv-00277, Hamilton v. Kia Corporation et al.

Automotive

January 11, 2024, 9:44 AM

Plaintiffs

Sharon Hamilton

Plaintiffs

Parish Law LLC

defendants

Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd.

Hyundai Motor Company

Kia America, Inc.

Hyundai-Kia America Technical Center, Inc

Kia Corporation

Mobis Parts America, LLC

defendant counsels

Shook, Hardy & Bacon

Spears Moore Rebman Williams

Miller & Martin

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims