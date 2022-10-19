Who Got The Work

Philip Z. Langer of Fox Rothschild and Richard S. Mandel of Cowan, Liebowitz & Latman have entered appearances for Tenthousand Projects and UMG Recordings Inc., respectively, in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The complaint, filed July 20 in New York Southern District Court by LanCarte Law on behalf of rap and hip-hop artist Warren Hamilton Jr., seeks to restrict rapper and hip-hop artist Daniel Hernandez a/k/a '6IX9INE' from using the mark on the basis of fraud. According to the suit, Hernandez’s attorney sent an email informing the USPTO’s examiner that Hamilton’s 'SIX9' mark had been canceled, when Hamilton continues to use his registered mark and opposed the use of the defendants '6IX9INE' mark, arguing that there is a likelihood of confusion. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres, is 1:22-cv-06172, Hamilton v. Hernandez et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

October 19, 2022, 9:50 AM