Who Got The Work

Duke Energy has turned to its deputy general counsel James McLean Jr. to fend off a pending employment discrimination lawsuit. The action was filed pro se on June 2 in North Carolina Western District Court by a former contracts manager who contends that he was often subjected to disparate treatment based on race and overlooked for a promotion due to his race. The suit further contends that as a result of Duke's failure to promote him, he allegedly found it harder to negotiate his salary after leaving Duke and accepting a position as a senior manager of contracts at McDermott International. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Frank D. Whitney, is 3:23-cv-00333, Hamilton v. Duke Energy Corporation et al.

Energy

July 17, 2023, 11:19 AM

Plaintiffs

Winston Hamilton

defendants

Duke Energy Business Services LLC

Duke Energy Corporation

defendant counsels

Duke Energy

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination