Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Freeman, Mathis & Gary on Friday removed an employment lawsuit against City of Clayton, Georgia to Georgia Northern District Court. The suit was filed by McClure Ramsay Dickerson & Escoe on behalf of Ryan Hamilton, the city's former assistant police chief. Hamilton claims in the suit that he was wrongfully terminated in 2020 after disseminating a video that he believed showed an officer employing in excessive force in the arrest of an elderly citizen. The case is 2:22-cv-00194, Hamilton v. City of Clayton, Georgia et al.

Georgia

September 24, 2022, 12:54 PM