Counsel at Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Alpha Insulation & Water Proofing Inc. to Wisconsin Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by attorney Robert B. Corris on behalf of Gary J. Hamilton, who makes claims pursuant to a severance agreement. The plaintiff contends that he lost employment opportunities after the defendant attempted to enforce a restrictive covenant agreement. The case is 2:23-cv-00359, Hamilton v. Alpha Insulation & Water Proofing Inc.
Wisconsin
March 17, 2023, 4:31 PM