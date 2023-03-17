Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Alpha Insulation & Water Proofing Inc. to Wisconsin Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by attorney Robert B. Corris on behalf of Gary J. Hamilton, who makes claims pursuant to a severance agreement. The plaintiff contends that he lost employment opportunities after the defendant attempted to enforce a restrictive covenant agreement. The case is 2:23-cv-00359, Hamilton v. Alpha Insulation & Water Proofing Inc.

Wisconsin

March 17, 2023, 4:31 PM

Plaintiffs

Gary J Hamilton

Plaintiffs

Robert B Corris Sc

defendants

Alpha Insulation & Water Proofing Inc

defendant counsels

Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract