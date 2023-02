Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin on Thursday removed a civil rights lawsuit against Albright College to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by Rush Law Group on behalf of a plaintiff who claims she was put on academic probation in retaliation for objecting to certain content of her religious studies coursework as offensive and discriminatory. The case is 2:23-cv-00616, Hamilton v. Albright College.

Education

February 16, 2023, 7:25 PM