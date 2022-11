Who Got The Work

John P. Loringer of Wilson Elser has entered an appearance for Prime Communications LP in a pending personal injury lawsuit. The complaint was filed Oct. 12 in Wisconsin Western District Court by Falsani, Balmer, Peterson & Balmer on behalf of Richard M. Hamilton. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Stephen L. Crocker, is 3:22-cv-00583, Hamilton, Richard v. Prime Communications, L.P. et al.

Insurance

November 26, 2022, 8:23 AM