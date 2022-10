New Suit

Hartford Financial Services and Prime Communications were hit with a personal injury lawsuit Wednesday in Wisconsin Western District Court. The court case was brought by Falsani, Balmer, Peterson & Balmer on behalf of Richard M. Hamilton. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-00583, Hamilton, Richard v. Prime Communications, L.P. et al.

Insurance

October 12, 2022, 7:12 PM