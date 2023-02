New Suit - Contract

Burr & Forman filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Thursday in South Carolina District Court on behalf of Hamilton International LLC. The complaint pursues claims against Phenix Engineered Textiles Inc. for alleged failure to pay invoices totaling approximately $890,000. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 7:23-cv-00472, Hamilton International LLC v. Phenix Engineered Textiles Inc.

South Carolina

February 04, 2023, 11:55 AM