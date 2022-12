Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at DKM Law Group on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against USAA to Washington Eastern District Court. The complaint, which challenges the partial denial of property restoration claims, was filed by Best Law on behalf of Chardonnay Hamilton and Thomas Hamilton. The case is 2:22-cv-00329, Hamilton et al v. USAA General Indemnity Company.

Insurance

December 29, 2022, 5:53 PM