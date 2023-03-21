Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Dickie McCamey & Chilcote on Tuesday removed a toxic tort lawsuit against Norfolk Southern to Ohio Northern District Court. The suit, filed by attorneys Holly Hanni and Katherine Rudzik on behalf of Tim Hamilton, Valerie Hamilton and their children, is part of a wave of cases brought on behalf of businesses and residents who were allegedly exposed to toxic chemicals released from a Feb. 3 train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio. The case is 4:23-cv-00602, Hamilton et al. v. Norfolk Southern Railway Co. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

March 21, 2023, 6:57 PM

Plaintiffs

H. H., a minor

I. H., a minor

Tim Hamilton

Valerie Hamilton

Plaintiffs

Holly Hanni

Katherine E. Rudzik

defendants

Norfolk Southern Corporation

Norfolk Southern Railway Company

defendant counsels

Dickie, McCamey & Chilcote

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims