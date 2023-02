Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Lugenbuhl, Wheaton, Peck, Rankin & Hubbard on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against CenterPoint Energy and ASI Lloyd's to Texas Southern District Court. The suit, for damage claims arising from Winter Storm Uri and resulting rolling blackouts, was filed by Mostyn Law on behalf of Joseph Hamilton and Velicia Hamilton. The case is 4:23-cv-00664, Hamilton et al v. ASI Lloyds et al.

Energy

February 22, 2023, 7:02 PM