DLA Piper filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Thursday in California Northern District Court on behalf of Hamilton Clark Sustainable Capital Inc. The suit pursues claims against American Biodiesel Inc., a petroleum and petroleum products wholesaler, for failing to pay $600,000 for financial consulting services rendered by Hamilton in connection with possible financing of the company. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-05274, Hamilton Clark Sustainable Capital, Inc. v. American Biodiesel, Inc.

September 16, 2022, 5:13 AM