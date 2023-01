Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at McGuireWoods on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Bank of America to Texas Northern District Court. The suit, over fraudulent purchases, was filed by attorney Yusef Hansideh on behalf of Khalid Y. Hamideh. The case is 3:23-cv-00039, Hamideh v. Bank of America, N.A.

Banking & Financial Services

January 06, 2023, 5:09 PM