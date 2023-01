Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Littler Mendelson on Monday removed a lawsuit against Lincoln Property, a real estate company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, to Florida Middle District Court. The suit, over alleged pregnancy-based employment discrimination, was filed by Smith, Feddeler & Smith on behalf of Wala Hamden. The case is 8:23-cv-00064, Hamden v. Lincoln Property Company.

Real Estate

January 10, 2023, 5:28 AM