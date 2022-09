New Suit

Wells Fargo and Maurice B. Watson were sued Tuesday in Georgia Northern District Court for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision. The lawsuit was brought by Brown Barnwell PC on behalf of Jamila Hambrick, individually and as administrator of the Estate of Derrick Khalid Hambrick. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-03509, Hambrick v. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. Inc. et al.