Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Armed Forces Insurance Exchange to Louisiana Western District Court. The suit, over damages arising from Hurricanes Laura and Delta, was filed by Hair Shunnarah Trial Attorneys on behalf of Joanne Hambor and William R. Hambor. The case is 2:22-cv-05783, Hambor et al. v. Armed Forces Insurance Exchange.

Insurance

October 21, 2022, 4:19 PM