Removed To Federal Court

Hartford Financial Services and an affiliate on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit to Nevada District Court. The complaint, over medical benefits, was filed by pro se plaintiffs Leslie R. Bakke and Robert Hamblen. The defendants are represented by Wright Finlay & Zak. The case is 2:23-cv-01098, Hamblen et al v. Hartford Financial Services Group et al.

Insurance

July 14, 2023, 1:05 PM

Plaintiffs

Leslie R Bakke

Robert Hamblen

defendants

Hartford Insurance Company of the Midwest

Hartford Financial Services Group

defendant counsels

Wright Finlay And Zak Llp

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute