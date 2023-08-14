Who Got The Work

Suzanne E. Gilbert of Holland & Knight has entered an appearance for Frontier Airlines in a pending false advertising class action. The action, filed June 29 in Florida Middle District Court by the Cochran Firm Orlando, accuses the defendant of forcing passengers to check bags that allegedly meet the airline's personal item size. According to the complaint, the charge can be four times the amount to check regular luggage. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Wendy W. Berger, is 6:23-cv-01209, Hamad v. Frontier Airlines, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

August 14, 2023, 12:29 PM

Amira Hamad

