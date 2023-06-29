Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Robinson Miller LLC on Wednesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Novartis, a Swiss-based pharmaceutical company, and other defendants to New Jersey District Court. The suit was filed by Berkowitz, Lichtstein, Kuritsky, Giasullo & Gross on behalf of an ethics, risk and compliance advisor who claims that she was wrongfully terminated in retaliation for alleging and identifying Novartis' cardiac nurse program as an illegal kickback. The case is 2:23-cv-03503, Ham v. Novartis International AG et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

June 29, 2023, 6:45 AM

Plaintiffs

Cynthia Ham

Plaintiffs

Berkowitz Lichtstein Kuritsky Giasullo Gross

defendants

Novartis International AG

Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Elizabeth Mcgee

Shefali Kothari

defendant counsels

Robinson Miller LLC

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations