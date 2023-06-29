Counsel at Robinson Miller LLC on Wednesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Novartis, a Swiss-based pharmaceutical company, and other defendants to New Jersey District Court. The suit was filed by Berkowitz, Lichtstein, Kuritsky, Giasullo & Gross on behalf of an ethics, risk and compliance advisor who claims that she was wrongfully terminated in retaliation for alleging and identifying Novartis' cardiac nurse program as an illegal kickback. The case is 2:23-cv-03503, Ham v. Novartis International AG et al.
Biotech & Pharmaceuticals
June 29, 2023, 6:45 AM