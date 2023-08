New Suit - Consumer

JPMorgan Chase was sued Thursday in Washington Western District Court over alleged fraudulent transfers. The lawsuit was filed by Cairncross & Hempelmann on behalf of a plaintiff alleging that over $364,000 was withdrawn from his account due to the defendant's alleged failure to investigate his complaints. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-05698, Ham v. JP Morgan Chase Bank NA.

