Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Hinshaw & Culbertson on Friday removed a product liability lawsuit against Federal Insurance, a Chubb company, and other defendants to Wisconsin Western District Court. The suit was filed by Doar, Dril & Skow on behalf of Bonnie Halvorson and Frank Halvorson, who claim injuries from an allegedly defective fire hydrant made by defendant Waterous Co. The case is 3:22-cv-00653, Halvorson, Frank et al v. Waterous Company et al.

Insurance

November 11, 2022, 7:02 PM