Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Goodell Devries Leech & Dann on Wednesday removed a data privacy lawsuit against Johns Hopkins University and other defendants to Maryland District Court. The complaint was filed by Brown Goldstein & Levy on behalf of Dr. Meghan Halub, who claims another employee accessed medical records about her lost pregnancy without permission. Halub further accuses the defendants of failing to resolve the issue in an appropriate and transparent manner. The case is 1:22-cv-02204, Halub v. The Johns Hopkins Health System Corporation et al.