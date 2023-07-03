Who Got The Work

Munger, Tolles & Olson partner John B. Major has stepped in to defend University of California President Michael V. Drake, UC-Santa Cruz Chancellor Cynthia K. Larive and other UC-Santa Cruz officials in a lawsuit related to the school's Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) policies. The suit, filed May 18 in California Northern District Court by Pacific Legal Foundation, claims that UC-Santa Cruz violates the First Amendment by requiring all applicants for faculty posts to sign on to a DEI statement. The suit, assigned to U.S. District Judge Edward J. Davila, is 5:23-cv-02437, Haltigan v. Drake, et al.

Education

July 03, 2023, 5:26 AM

