Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Wilson Elser on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Throgs Neck Operating LLC d/b/a Throgs Neck Rehabilitation & Nursing Center to New York Southern District Court. The complaint, filed by Duffy & Duffy on behalf of Valerie Halsey, as proposed administratrix of the Estate of Dorothy Osborne, accuses defendant of negligence in providing care to Osborne, who contracted COVID-19 while at the defendant's nursing home facility. The case is 1:22-cv-07664, Halsey et al v. Throgs Neck Operating, LLC.

Health Care

September 09, 2022, 5:37 AM