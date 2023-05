Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Jackson Lewis on Monday removed a lawsuit targeting the Bailey Group over an employment agreement to Washington Western District Court. The complaint was filed by Cairncross & Hempelmann on behalf of a former regional vice president for the company seeking a declaration that the noncompete provisions of his contract are void. The case is 2:23-cv-00711, Halos v. Bailey Group Enterprises, Inc. et al.

Insurance

May 15, 2023, 2:56 PM

Plaintiffs

Daniel Halos

defendants

Bailey Group Enterprises, Inc.

The Bailey Group

The Bailey Group Inc

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination