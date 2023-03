New Suit - Contract

Kutak Rock filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Thursday in Arkansas Eastern District Court on behalf of Halo Woods LLC. The suit pursues claims against Sully's Cabinets and Construction LLC and other defendants over the alleged failure to pay for wood products delivered. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00158, Halo Woods LLC v. Wright's Cabinets Inc et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

March 02, 2023, 3:57 PM