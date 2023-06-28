New Suit - Real Property

Construction company MasTec and RTS of Broward were sued for negligence on Wednesday in Florida Southern District Court in connection with underground cable work at the Trump National Doral golf resort in Miami. The suit was filed by Keller Landsberg and Erickson Sederstrom on behalf of Halo Synergy Group, iDASaaS LLC and TD Recovery, who installed a wireless communications network at the resort. According to the complaint, the defendants pierced the plaintiffs' cables while digging at the property in 2019, requiring over $750,000 to replace the cables and restore power. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 0:23-cv-61240, Halo Synergy Group Inc. et al. v. RTS of Broward Corp. et al.

Construction & Engineering

June 28, 2023, 6:15 PM

Plaintiffs

Halo Synergy Group, Inc.

Idasaas, LLC

TD Recovery, LLC

Plaintiffs

Keller Landsberg PA

defendants

Mastec, Inc.

Rts Of Broward Corp

nature of claim: 240/over alleged property damage or interference