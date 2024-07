Who Got The Work

Paul F. Williamson of Peckar & Abramson has stepped in to defend unidentified e-commerce operators in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The suit was filed May 31 in Virginia Eastern District Court by DNL Zito Castellano on behalf of Halo Acoustic Wear LLC. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Anthony J. Trenga, is 1:24-cv-00935, Halo Acoustic Wear LLC v. The Unincorporated Associations Identified in Schedule A.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 03, 2024, 1:12 PM

Plaintiffs

Halo Acoustic Wear LLC

Plaintiffs

Dnl Zito Castellano

Dnl Zito Castellano PLLC

Defendants

chongqingshigaoxinjishuchanyekaifaqutingyindiannao

shenzhenshiheyeguangqian-wangluoyouxiangongsi

The Unincorporated Associations Identified in Schedule A

defendant counsels

Cheng Yun Law PLLC

Peckar & Abramson

Coburn & Greenbaum, PLLC

Nature of Claim: 840/over trademark claims