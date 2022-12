Who Got The Work

Attorneys from Akerman; King Scow Koch Durham LLC; and Wright Finlay And Zak LLP have stepped in to represent Caliber Home Loans, Camco Homeowners Association Management and other defendants in a pending lawsuit over claims related to real property. The case was filed Oct. 26 in Nevada District Court by pro se plaintiffs. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Miranda M. Du, is 2:22-cv-01787, Halloum et al v. Caliber Home Loans et al.

Banking & Financial Services

December 10, 2022, 11:12 AM