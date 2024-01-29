Who Got The Work

Eric A. Frechtel of Bradley Arant Boult Cummings has entered an appearance for Grunley Construction Co. and other defendants in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The action, which seeks over $697,000 for delivered materials and equipment, was filed Dec. 14 in Maryland District Court by Croessmann & Westberg on behalf of Hallmark Iron Works. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis, is 8:23-cv-03385, Hallmark Iron Works, Inc. v. Grunley Plano-Coudon J.V. et al.

Construction & Engineering

January 29, 2024, 11:11 AM

