Who Got The Work

John Frase of Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani has entered an appearance for China-based Segway Inc. in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The suit was filed June 21 in Arkansas Western District Court by Stephen Lee Wood PA on behalf of a former sales director who claims that he was treated less favorably due to his heritage and contends that he was not compensated for approximately $20,000 in commission payments. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks, is 5:23-cv-05098, Halliburton v. Segway, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 07, 2023, 7:33 AM

Plaintiffs

Scott Halliburton

Plaintiffs

Stephen Lee Wood, P.A

defendants

Segway, Inc.

defendant counsels

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination