Grant Prideco Inc., a National Oilwell Varco subsidiary, and other defendants were slapped with a complaint for declaratory judgment on Monday in Texas Southern District Court. The court case, brought by Kirkland & Ellis on behalf of Halliburton, seeks to declare the Haliburton does not owe the defendants any royalty obligations for licensed use of 12 patents related to 'leached cutters.' The plaintiff contends that no royalty obligations are owned under the agreement, due to the expiration of the 12 patents and the lack of its use of the licensed patents. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-01789, Halliburton Energy Services Incorporated v. Grant Prideco, Inc. et al.

May 16, 2023, 5:06 AM

Plaintiffs

Halliburton Energy Services Incorporated

Plaintiffs

Kirkland & Ellis

defendants

Grant Prideco, Inc.

Nov Inc.

ReedHycalog UK, Ltd.

ReedHycalog, LP

