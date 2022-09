New Suit - Patent

Halliburton sued U.S. Well Services LLC Thursday in Texas Western District Court over patent infringement claims. The court case centers on a family of patents related to hydraulic fracturing equipment. Halliburton is represented by Baker Botts, McDermott Will & Emery and Steckler Wayne Cherry & Love. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:22-cv-00906, Halliburton Energy Services, Inc. et al v. U.S. Well Services, LLC.