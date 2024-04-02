Halliburton CLO Tapped Gusher Last Year | Law.com Radar

News From Law.com

Halliburton's chief legal officer, Van Beckwith, received $6.14 million in compensation in 2023, the first year his pay has been publicly disclosed. Beckwith was named executive vice president, secretary and CLO of the Houston-based wellfield-services company in early 2021. But he didn't earn enough that year or in 2022 to land among the half-dozen highest-paid executives for whom disclosure is required. His 2023 pay was included the company's 2024 proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday.

April 02, 2024, 12:41 PM

